Air New Zealand To Resume Tokyo Services

June 10, 2020

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will resume passenger flights to Narita, Tokyo later this month.

The airline’s Auckland-Narita route hasn’t been operating since 30 March.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline will operate one return service per week on its Auckland-Narita route with the first flight departing Auckland on 25 June.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome customers back onboard as we restart services to Narita this month, however, we know the rebuilding of our international network is going to take considerable time.”

Pre-COVID-19 Air New Zealand operated up to 10 services per week on Auckland-Narita.

The schedule for Auckland-Narita is as follows:

Date   Flight No.   Aircraft   Departs   Arrives   Frequency  
25 June   NZ99   787-9 Dreamliner  

Auckland

11:15pm

  

Narita

7:20am

   Thursday  
27 June   NZ90   787-9 Dreamliner  

Narita

3:30pm

  

Auckland

5:05am

   Saturday  
From 30 June   NZ99   787-9 Dreamliner  

Auckland

11:15pm

  

Narita

7:20am

   Tuesday  
From 3 July   NZ90   787-9 Dreamliner  

Narita

3:30pm

  

Auckland

5:05am

   Friday  

Customers travelling on these services will be subject to government border controls.

