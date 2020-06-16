Air New Zealand To Resume Auckland-Shanghai Service

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will resume passenger flights between Auckland and Shanghai next week, with passengers subject to government border controls in each direction.

Pre-Covid-19 Air New Zealand operated seven services per week on its Auckland-Shanghai route, however the route has been suspended since early February due to the outbreak.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline will operate one return service per week on its Auckland-Shanghai route with the first flight departing Auckland on 22 June.

“Shanghai was the first route to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and government travel restrictions, so it’s pleasing to be able to resume operating passenger services on this route from Monday.”

“While we have been operating some dedicated cargo flights between Auckland and Shanghai, it’s great to be able to now open these services up for passengers to book and we expect Chinese nationals in New Zealand wanting to return to China, or New Zealanders in China seeking to return home, will look to use these services.”

The schedule for Auckland-Shanghai is as follows:

Date Flight No. Aircraft Departs Arrives Frequency From 22 June NZ289 787-9 Dreamliner Auckland 11:00pm Shanghai 7:15am Monday From 24 June NZ288 787-9 Dreamliner Shanghai 2:15pm Auckland 5:45am Wednesday

The airline announced last week it will resume services to Narita, Tokyo from 25 June with one return service a week to operate on that route. Customers travelling on this service will also be subject to government border controls.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url