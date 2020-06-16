Press Release – Oratia Books

New author teams up with veteran illustrator to tell a crack-up tale about the Kiwi family holiday





As New Zealand emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic the family holiday on the coast has a great attraction.

The Longdrop, a new picture book project by debut author Joan Joass and veteran illustrator Bob Darroch released by Oratia today, will rekindle those memories and laughs for kids, parents and grandparents in a distinctive Kiwi style.

Here are all the ingredients of the coastal getaway — a caravan, a beach and the sometimes-smelly toilet shed out the back of the holiday section — the longdrop.

Joan took inspiration from a real-life event holidaying with her family, when her husband Paul saw there was too much paper in their outside loo — and decided the quickest solution was to light it!

In the book, the kids just need to go, and the public loo is sooo far away from their caravan. So, Dad builds a longdrop. When the paper builds to capacity Dad thinks and thinks and solves his problem — with a match. Much hilarity ensues, as the parent and kids rally round to show what family is all about.

To capture the true-blue Kiwi atmosphere, Joan teamed up with illustrator Bob Darroch, creator of the bestselling Little Kiwi series — and says she’s totally delighted with the way he has brought her words to life.

As a former teacher, Joan has taken pleasure in compiling a Teacher Resource to support the book’s use in schools. To see the resource click here: https://www.oratia.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/The-Longdrop-Teacher-Notes.pdf

THE AUTHORS

Joan Joass is a retired primary school teacher with science degree in geology and chemistry and a career that includes stints as a wine-laboratory technician and a bus driver. This is her first picture book. Joan lives on Herald Island, West Auckland.

Bob Darroch has written and illustrated numerous children’s books over a long career, including his bestselling Little Kiwi series. He lives in Temuka, South Canterbury.



The Longdrop by Joan Joass, illustrated by Bob Darroch

Published by Oratia Books

ISBN: 978-0-947506-71-1 | RRP $19.99 | Paperback

