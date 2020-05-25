Comments Off on Your Feedback Sought For Orewa Boulevard And Town Centre Safety Improvements

Orewa locals may find it easier to move around their vibrant town centre soon, as Auckland Transport (AT) seeks feedback on proposed safety improvements.

The changes would improve the connection between the beach, shops and reserve, as well as make it safer to walk, cycle, or scoot around Orewa town centre.

AT’s Group Manager Network Management, Randhir Karma, says the safety improvements were looked at in partnership with Hibiscus and Bays Local Board and Destination Orewa Beach business association – to make sure the local community was well represented in the co-design process.

“We had great input from these groups and were able to work together to propose improvements that will make getting around Orewa safer, without reducing amenity for road users,” says Mr Karma.

The proposed improvements include new raised pedestrian crossings, new speed bumps, and new side islands on entry to the town centre – which will encourage safe vehicle speeds.

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board is also funding an extension to Orewa Boulevard – which will see a new paved footpath outside the shops and a new shared path through the reserve to make walking and cycling easier.

Some parking will change to angled parks – which will enable seven car parks to be added to the beach side of the road.

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board chair Gary Brown thinks the changes will be great for Orewa.

“We are committed to making sure Orewa is a place where people feel safe and enjoy walking or biking around,” he says. “These changes will help ensure everyone is being mindful of each other and it will reduce the risk of serious injuries happening in our busy town centre.”

Hellen Wilkins, manager of Destination Orewa Beach business association, agrees.

“The changes will be positive for local businesses. We are pleased to work together to address some of the safety issues we have seen. It’s a busy area, and these changes will make sure people can cross the road safely to the shops and enjoy our town centre.”

The improvements will be made possible through the Regional Fuel Tax.

Feedback is open until 22 June and can be submitted online at https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/orewa-boulevard-and-town-centre-safety-improvements/

