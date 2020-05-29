Winter Push For Visitors To Boost Whanganui Economy

Press Release – Whanganui and Partners

A push to boost visitor numbers and consumer spend in Whanganui over winter is the objective for Whanganui & Partners’ latest tourism campaign.

Building on the success of the recent Summer Campaign, the promotion encourages visitors from other lower North Island centres to spend a weekend in Whanganui.

“Visitor spend over the summer (December 2019 to February 2020) increased by 11.7% compared to last summer,” said Whanganui & Partners’ Paul Chaplow, Strategic Lead – Visitor Industries. “During that time, we grew our share of the national visitor spend, and we want to see similar results.”

“People have just spent a period of time unable to get out and they’re actively looking at new places to go. Now’s a great opportunity for us to help boost the businesses that were so restricted during the lockdown period,” Chaplow said.

Chaplow believes that while Whanganui shines as a destination over the summer, there is still plenty to offer visitors over the winter months.

“We have a temperate climate, so our parks and outdoor activities are still available. Visitors can also experience all the great things that earned us the title of New Zealand’s Most Beautiful City – boutique shopping, authentic riverboat rides, the great view from Durie Hill, the River Traders Market, our galleries, cool cafes, the street art, our cycleways. The list goes on.”

Jonathan Sykes, Strategic Lead for Brand, Events and i-SITE, says Whanganui has made great strides in its visibility in recent times.

“We’ve taken a highly targeted approach, both in the type of people we are trying to attract and where they are based. We’ve seen growth in visitors from Wellington, New Plymouth and Palmerston North, which marries up with where we focus most of our marketing activity,” Sykes said.

“We’re also working with our local airline Air Chathams to promote domestic getaways from Auckland to Whanganui including a competition to win a package including flights from Auckland to Whanganui, accommodation, meals and activities.”

“The engagement through our social media channels, “Discover Whanganui”, is a good indicator of interest in Whanganui. Our posts regularly get thousands of engagements (a like, comment or click) and this stands head and shoulders above neighbouring regions.”

“We know that local people are interested in seeing the campaign, but as you’ve already made the journey that we’re encouraging thousands of others to do, you’re unlikely to see it. If you’re keen to see the ads, hop onto the Whanganui & Partners Facebook page, where we’re sharing some of the videos.”

