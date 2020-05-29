Watercare: Drought Update

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges 0.5mm 49.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
Waitakere Ranges 0mm 70.5mm

How full the dams are: (in total)

Today: 43.32%
Yesterday: 43.41%
Normal for this time of year: 76.85%

Water consumption:

Target for May 2020: 420 million litres or less a day
Yesterday’s consumption 426 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 415 million litres

See the weekly water supply update

