Watercare drought update
Press Release – Watercare
Please find below the latest drought status update:
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|12mm
|61.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
|Waitakere Ranges
|12mm
|82.5mm
How full the dams are: (in total)
|Today:
|43.35%
|Yesterday:
|43.32%
|Normal for this time of year:
|76.85%
Water consumption:
|Target for May 2020:
|420 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|399 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|411 million litres
