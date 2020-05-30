Watercare drought update

Please find below the latest drought status update:

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges 12mm 61.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
Waitakere Ranges 12mm 82.5mm

How full the dams are: (in total)

Today: 43.35%
Yesterday: 43.32%
Normal for this time of year: 76.85%

Water consumption:

Target for May 2020: 420 million litres or less a day
Yesterday’s consumption 399 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 411 million litres

