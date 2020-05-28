on Two Charged With Murder In Henderson Homicide Investigation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitemata Police:

Police have arrested and charged two people with murder in relation to the death of Angela Joy Smith.

Police launched a homicide enquiry after Angela was located deceased at an address in Henderson on 14 May 2020.

Two men, aged 51 and 58, have been jointly charged with murder and are expected to appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

We hope today’s arrest offer the victim’s family some degree of reassurance during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them.

As this matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

