Taupō Open For Business And Ready To Kick Start Tourism With Domestic Campaign Launch

Destination Great Lake Taupo’s domestic campaign to support the restart of the local tourism economy launches this weekend as inter-regional travel begins.

“Right in the heart of this place is all about inviting Kiwi’s to meet in the middle. It is an easy drive from nearly every destination in the North Island and offers extraordinary landscapes and experiences”, says Destination Great Lake Taupo general manager Jane Wilson.

The campaign messaging is all about inspiring people to come together in a safe way to reconnect with loved ones, reunite with their passions and rediscover the central North Island.

“Our wide-open spaces, hiking and mountain biking trails, geothermal attractions and hot pools, scenic attractions and adventure activities are world-renowned and our tourism operators are ready and waiting to welcome you back with open arms – at a safe distance of course!” says Jane.

In 2019, visitors spent over $680m in Taupo and the industry employed over 35% of the local workforce – making tourism a significant contributor to the local economy.

Jane Wilson: “Almost 70% of visitors prior to Covid-19 were from New Zealand. Our industry is well established and set up for domestic tourism and we are excited to once again extend a warm welcome and manaakitanga to all Kiwi’s.

And the bookings are already starting to flow: “I am hearing from our industry that they are already seeing impressive uptake from Kiwi’s who are keen to get out and explore their own backyard”, says Jane.

You will see the campaign roll out over the coming months as we showcase Taupo’s experiences across billboards in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington, television commercials, print and editorial, plus a nationwide digital and social media campaign including over $30k worth of prizes up for grabs.

