Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum Welcomes Visitors Back From Monday 25 May

Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira opens its doors to the public at 10am on Monday 25 May.

Visiting the Museum will be a slightly different experience as we work to keep visitors safe while they explore our galleries and taonga. To do this, Auckland Museum requests all visitors bring a fully charged mobile phone if possible. This will allow visitors to register with NextUp for a virtual queue into the Museum and to save time on the day. Auckland Museum will open safely using the NextUp registration process to contact trace all visitors. More information about how to do this can be found here.

Satellite Media have kindly offered NextUp free of charge to support Auckland Museum through this reopening and contact tracing period.

“NextUp is delighted to partner with Auckland Museum to help facilitate the safe and accessible re-opening of this iconic Auckland venue. Over the past months NextUp has helped New Zealanders queue safely and easily outside Supermarkets, banks and check-in to other locations securely. We are excited to now bring this technology to the Museum as they open again to the public” says Nikki Streater, General Manager at Satellite Media.

Dr David Gaimster, Chief Executive, Auckland Museum says “We are excited to partner with NextUp to ensure the safe and accessible opening up of the Auckland Museum for New Zealanders to enjoy in Level 2. Our visitor host staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors back and will be available to help navigate these necessary changes in the Museum experience.”

From Monday there will be no coat or bag check in or lockers available and water fountains will not be operating. Both the 1929 Espresso Bar and Museum Store will be open but accepting Paywave and no cash.

Together with the Kai Room, the popular Weird and Wonderful and Volcanoes galleries will not open at Level 2 due to the high touch interactive nature of these spaces. This is a temporary safety measure and the Museum hopes to return to regular operations as soon as possible.

All school visits, public programmes and onsite events will continue to be suspended until further notice to ensure the safety of Museum visitors and staff.

