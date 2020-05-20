on Surf Life Saving New Zealand Acknowledges Death At Karekare Beach, West Auckland.

Shortly after midday on May 19, 2020, volunteer Surf Lifeguards responded to four teenagers caught in a rip at Karekare Beach, West Auckland.

Three members of Karekare Surf Life Saving Club’s Emergency Call Out Squad attended within eight minutes of being notified.

Three of the teenagers managed to make it back to shore. The fourth was retrieved by a Surf Lifeguard with a rescue tube.

Surf Lifeguards carried out CPR on the patient for 10 minutes until the Auckland Rescue Helicopter arrived and took the patient to hospital.

St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the NZ Police Eagle Helicopter also attended.

Sadly the teenager died soon after arriving at Starship Hospital.

The incident happened at a lifeguarded beach, but outside of Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s patrol season.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager who died.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand would like to thank all volunteers and emergency service personnel involved in the incident.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety team will also work with emergency services to establish the circumstances

