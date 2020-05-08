Sky Tower Turns Pink For Mother’s Day

Press Release – SKYCITY Auckland

To celebrate mums across the globe, SkyCity is lighting the Sky Tower pink for Mother’s Day.

This Sunday evening, the top and the base of the Sky Tower will be lit in vibrant pink, celebrating and recognising all the mothers and mother-figures in our lives.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url