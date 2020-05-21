Sky Tower Shines For Eid Al Fitr

Press Release – SKYCITY Auckland

From Sunday 24th May for two nights the Sky Tower will be lit green and white in honour of Eid al Fitr, “The Festival of Breaking the Fast” – a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world to mark the end of Ramadan.

Chairperson of New Zealand Eid Day Trust, Javed Dadabhai says he’s excited about the opportunity for the Muslim community.

“Eid-al-Fitr is regarded as a time to celebrate, with Muslims gathering their friends and family to show gratitude toward God following the previous month of reflection

“In keeping with public health requirements due to Covid-19, faith-based gatherings are currently limited to ten people, so Eid will be celebrated a little differently this year,” says Mr Dadabhai.

”We are truly appreciative of this gesture by SkyCity to help us collectively celebrate Eid through one of New Zealand’s most iconic attractions.”

Brad Burnett, Group General Manager SkyCity Hotels says “we are a multi-cultural nation and we hope that by lighting the Sky Tower for Eid we can help our Muslim community feel closer together while physically apart.”

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

