on Serious Crash – Ngapipi Road, Ōrākei – Auckland City

Comments Off on Serious Crash – Ngapipi Road, Ōrākei – Auckland City

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are in attendance at a two car crash on Ngapipi Road, Ōrākei.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.30am.

Two people have been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

One person has serious injuries and the other has moderate injuries.

Ngapipi Road is currently closed between Paritai Drive and Tāmaki Drive while the Serious Crash Unit carry out a scene examination.

This is expected to take some time.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays on their commute this morning.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url