on Ross Calls Out Lies On Reeves Road Flyover

Comments Off on Ross Calls Out Lies On Reeves Road Flyover

Press Release – Jami-Lee Ross

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Botany Jami-Lee Ross is calling out two National Party candidates for misleading East Auckland voters on the Reeves Road Flyover.

“The press release today from Simeon Brown and Christopher Luxon on the Reeves Road Flyover project is alarmist and nothing but an election year attempt to gain a headline.

“The Reeves Road Flyover is happening.

“Five years ago Maurice Williamson and I saved the Flyover when Auckland Transport proposed cancelling the project, but since then it has existed in all plans.

“Reeves Road Flyover is planned for and funded in the current Auckland Regional Land Transport Plan.

“The Transport Minister said in Parliament the Reeves Road Flyover was funded and going to be built.

“Auckland Transport’s webpage on AMETI specifically says Reeves Road Flyover is funded and will be part of the completed project.

“Even the minutes of the most recent Eastern Busway Key Stakeholders Forum meeting that Simeon was at show we discussed grade separation at the Reeves Road intersection along with a Flyover.

“It’s an age old election year tactic for candidates to write a letter to a government agency, put out a press release, and hope to gain an easy headline.

“I call on these National candidates to stop misleading East Auckland voters.

“Simeon should know better because he attends the same Auckland Transport meetings I do.

“After the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, if Christopher plans to visit Botany from his home in Remuera, I am more than happy to show him some of our local transport needs so he doesn’t need to write letters about non-existent problems.

“Completing the Botany to Airport Busway project, building Park-and-Ride at Botany Town Centre, and replacing the Chapel Road Bridge are some of the key projects in my plan for improving transport in Botany.

