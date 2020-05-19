Pūhoi Road Closure For Beam Installation At Arawhiti Ki Pūhoi Bridge

Press Release – NX2

NX2 would like to let people traveling through the area know that they are resuming night work to install large beams on the Arawhiti ki Pūhoi Bridge across Pūhoi Road. The work was stopped by the move to COVID-19 Alert Level 4 on March 26.

The team need three more nights to finish the beam installation and plan to start on Sunday 24 May.

For safety reasons and to minimise the disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out at night. A small section of Pūhoi Road will be closed from Sunday 24 May to Tuesday 26 May between 9:00 pm to 04:30 am. Signposted detours and stop/go traffic management will be in place.

As the detours will add a considerable amount of time to your journey, we encourage you to plan your travel for outside the closure hours, where possible. The dates are weather dependant and may be postponed if necessary.

We apologies for any inconvenience caused during the closure and thank you for your understanding while we complete this important work.

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable transport connection between Auckland and Northland.

NX2 is contracted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in a Private Public Partnership to extend the four-lane Northern Motorway 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill tunnels to just north of Warkworth.

