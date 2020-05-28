Comments Off on Profits From Signed Rugby Ball Go To Amazing Teenage Golfer

Press Release – Make Lemonade

A rugby ball signed by All Blacks and other stars sold at auction last night for $724 which will go towards a teenage seven-handicap golfer who is preparing for the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin.

The money raised will help Mitchell Brown, 17, from Great Barrier Island get to Auckland and back for golf practice in the lead up to the Olympics.

Auction organiser Rob Comer says he received help for the ball signing before the auction from former World Cup winning All Black Bernie McCahill.

Among those who signed the ball were Sir John Kirwan, Zinzan Brooke, Melodie Robinson, Joe Stanley, Bryan Williams, Marc Ellis, Jeff Wilson, Robin Brooke, Sir Michael Jones, Stephen Kearney, David Campese, Craig Innes, John Hart, Laurie Knight, Allan Whetton, Mona-Lisa Urquhart, Ric Salizzo, Justine Lavea and McCahill.

Brown, who studies at the island’s learning hub, has considerable travel expenses having to fly on and off Great Barrier Island to get to training. His father Mike and his partner Erika own a cafe on the island called My Fat Puku.

Comer, an ex-firefighter, dive instructor, police officer and private investigator says Great Barrier Island is a small community and having the charity auction is the type of thing they do to support others when in need.

“I just want to help and Bernie has been fantastic in getting the ball signed by all his mates. Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a community to support our youngest in their dreams and ambitions for the future.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url