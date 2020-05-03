Police Won’t Tolerate Gang Breaches

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Statement to be attributed to Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders:

Waikato Police has a clear message to gang members, breaking the law will not be tolerated even under Alert Level 3 restrictions.

We have dealt with several incidents over the past week in which gang members have come to our attention breaking the law and breaching the restrictions.

The latest occurred yesterday morning when Police returned to a known Mongrel Mob address in Hamilton to do a follow-up visit.

They had been to the address the night before and formally warned a patched Mongrel Mob member from Napier who should not have been there.

As a result of Saturday’s visit, two patched members were arrested – a 35-year-old Auckland resident, who was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol, and a 32-year-old Hamilton man who had a warrant to arrest for failing to appear in court in March.

Both men are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

Another man, a 28-year-old patched Mongrel Mob member from Tokoroa, was dealt with for breaching Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Saturday’s incident follows last week’s arrest of a 34-year-old Mongrel Mob member who was stopped in a car by Hamilton Police.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a restricted weapon and obstructing a medical officer.

Our message to those select few who don’t believe the rules apply to them is clear – if we continue to find you blatantly breaching the restrictions and the law, you will be arrested and prosecuted.

