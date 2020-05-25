Comments Off on Police Make Arrest In Whangārei Stolen Vehicle Incident

Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station earlier this month.

On 6 May, a vehicle was allegedly taken from a petrol station’s forecourt on Maunu Road with a young baby inside.

At the weekend, a 52-year-old man was spotted in Auckland by an off-duty Police member and was later arrested by Police.

The man has been charged with the following:

• Dangerous driving

• Driving while disqualified

• Unlawfully takes motor vehicle

• Fail to stop

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Police are unable to comment further on this matter as it is before the Court.

