Comments Off on Police Lay Charges Over Linwood Road Fatal Crash

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have charged a man in relation to a fatal crash that killed an off duty officer in February

Constable Naomi McRae, 35, was off duty at the time of the crash on Linwood Road, Karaka on 13 February 2020.

A 61-year-old man faces two charges: careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.

He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court on 28 May.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says Naomi’s family and colleagues continue to be supported.

“Naomi was well respected member of the Police whānau here in Counties Manukau and her passing has deeply affected a number of her colleagues.

“As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url