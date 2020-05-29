Police Investigating Abduction Complaint

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police:

Police have made further enquiries today following a report of an abduction and assault incident in Western Springs involving a student on Wednesday.

As a result of these enquiries, Police are satisfied that no abduction has occurred.

At this current time, Police do not hold concerns for the safety of the general public as a result of this report.

Police are continuing to make enquiries about this report to ascertain exactly what has taken place and we are not in a position to provide any further details at this time.

Police are also ensuring the complainant is being provided with support.

