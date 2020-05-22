on Police Charge Man With Murder Following Baby’s Death

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have charged a man with murder following an earlier death of a young baby.

On 13 April 2020, a 3-month-old baby died in Middlemore Hospital after being assaulted at an address in Papatoetoe.

A homicide investigation, Operation Searcy, was later commenced by Counties Manukau Police.

A 21-year-old male is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 25 May charged with murder in relation to this death.

As this matter is before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

