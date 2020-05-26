Comments Off on Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Operation Sicily Investigation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’a Va’aelua, Crime Manager, Counties Manukau Police:

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Akustino Tae at the High Court in Auckland in relation to a Mt Wellington shooting in April 2019.

Tae was today sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Counties Manukau Criminal Investigation Branch launched Operation Sicily to investigate the shooting at the Mt Wellington Harley Davidson shop.

Tae’s intended target suffered serious injuries as a result.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’a Va’aelua acknowledges the work of the investigation team.

“This was an extremely violent incident which occurred in public and in broad daylight.

Our team soon had an offender identified and he handed himself into Police hours later.

“Their work has brought a successful conviction today and sends a message that we will hold all of those to account who choose to engage in this needless violence.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url