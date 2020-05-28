Comments Off on Planning A Queen’s Birthday Staycation? Why Not Head Across To Rangitoto Island

Planning a Queen’s Birthday Staycation? Why not head across to Rangitoto Island, which is accepting its first visitors since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Fullers360 is thrilled to announce it is resuming its popular Auckland-to-Rangitoto service in time to celebrate Queen’s Birthday weekend. Saturday 30 May will mark the route’s first sailing since 23 March, making it the first of its tourism services to start up since the COVID-19 lockdown.

A recent survey found that more than half of Aucklanders regard Rangitoto Island as the jewel in the city’s crown. However, two thirds of Aucklanders have not set foot on the iconic Rangitoto Island for more than 10 years, and almost 40 per cent have never visited the Island.

Fullers360’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Horne says that now is an ideal time for Kiwis to explore the gems of the Hauraki Gulf that are right on their back doorstep.

“Recent research shows there are many Aucklanders who haven’t yet experienced the wonder of Rangitoto Island but have probably always intended to. Now is that time. This is a great opportunity for Kiwis to support New Zealand experiences and destinations, by exploring one of our famous natural landmarks and take in the views of our largest city.

“Not only is Rangitoto the highest natural point in Auckland, it is also a predator-free sanctuary teeming with native and endangered wildlife, including forest birds such as kererū, korimako/bellbird, tūi piwakawaka/ fantail, tauhou/silvereye and ruru/morepork, an ideal day out for the family” says Mr Horne.

DOC Inner Islands Operations Manager Katharine Lane comments, “We are pleased to see ferries returning to Rangitoto, providing locals and visitors to Tāmaki Makaurau with the opportunity to safely explore nature in our backyard. Rangitoto is a conservation success story, eliminating no fewer than seven predators simultaneously, enabling the Island’s populations of forest, shore and seabirds to bounce back almost immediately. It has the world’s largest pohutukawa forest and many well-established tracks for visitors of all abilities to explore and enjoy.”

From Saturday onwards, Fullers360 will run three services to Rangitoto Island per day and is offering an exclusive opening special for families, who can purchase two adult and two child return passes for $99.00.*

The ferry sailings will run in accordance with Alert Level 2 restrictions set by the Government and NZ Transport Agency.

Mr Horne says that providing New Zealanders with access to the Hauraki Gulf and its many stunning destinations will be a leading tourism asset for Auckland, attracting locals and visitors from around the country.

Fullers360 plans to continue to resume other island services incrementally under Alert Level 2 to stimulate local tourism, including Tiritiri Matangi and Rotoroa, as well as launch a suite of new products and services tailored to locals.

“There are many other beautiful locations around the Hauraki Gulf that New Zealanders can explore and visit soon as more Fullers360 ferry services come back on stream,” says Mr Horne.

*Rangitoto opening special is valid from Saturday 30 May – Friday 5 June. Please visit www.fullers.co.nz for more information.

