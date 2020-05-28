Parliament: Oral Questions – 28 May 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Prime Minister: Does she agree with the Rt Hon Winston Peters that New Zealand has been in lockdown for “far too long” and needs to be at level 1 now with a trans-Tasman bubble already operating, as reported by the NZ Herald; if so, what steps will she take to advance that?
- JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Health: Is the development of a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, and the use of that vaccine, a crucial tool that will contribute, or is likely to contribute, to preventing the risk of the outbreak or spread of COVID-19?
- MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to invest in training and education for people who have lost their jobs or who want to move into a different sector where prospects are better?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What priority does he give to further opening up the economy to save jobs?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement of 1 April 2020 that he was developing a pipeline of infrastructure projects that “would begin as soon as we are able to move around freely and go back to work”; if so, how many new projects have now started?
- Hon RON MARK to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her Government’s investment in New Zealand’s infrastructure and capabilities?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: What is the total amount spent on her Keep New Zealand Working package, announced on 28 April?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: In the Cabinet paper released in June 2019 titled “Progressing our plans to deliver light rail in Auckland”, does one of the redactions include a comment from the Treasury; if so, what does that comment say?
- JO LUXTON to the Minister of Revenue: What advice has he received about the uptake of the Small Business Cashflow (Loan) Scheme?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Housing: How many KiwiBuild homes that have been sold “off the plans” have had their estimated completion date delayed from the date that was communicated to buyers at the time of sale, and will KiwiBuild homes continue to be sold “off the plans”?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Employment: What measures are used to assess the performance and progress of his employment programmes?
- PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent announcements has she made about supporting our building and construction businesses?
