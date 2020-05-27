Parliament: Oral Questions – 27 May 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- TODD MULLER to the Prime Minister: When she said yesterday that the Government was “using the tax system to get cashflow to small business”, what did she mean by that?
- KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: How will Budget 2020 support employment in New Zealand?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: How did the Government arrive at the figure of $50 billion that was allocated for the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund in Budget 2020, and is the Treasury being required to use the CBAx tool when assessing bids for the fund?
- ANAHILA KANONGATA’A-SUISUIKI to the Minister of Housing: What action has the Government taken to ensure vulnerable New Zealanders in need of housing were supported through the COVID-19 crisis?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement of 1 April 2020, “That’s why we are now developing a pipeline of infrastructure projects from across the country that would be ready to begin as soon as we are able to move around freely and go back to work.”; if so, when will he announce the projects?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Have officials recommended a process for Auckland light rail that would have allowed all market participants the opportunity to bid for the delivery of the project, and what is the most up-to-date estimate of the cost of the project he has received?
- PAUL EAGLE to the Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing): What is the Government doing to create a partnership with Māori to get more whānau into warm, dry, and secure housing?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Did Budget 2020 provide funding to progressively increase the age for free breast-screening to 74; if not, why not?
- MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister of Energy and Resources: How many more homes will be insulated with funding from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Will the COVID-19 income relief payment create a model for long-term changes to the welfare system; if so, how?
- KIERAN McANULTY to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent announcements has she made on cutting red tape to get people building?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Employment: Which employment programmes have been the most effective, and what is the average return of investment across all the programmes?
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url