Park Up And Experience New Zealand’s Best Drive In Cinema With AA Smartfuel

Drive into Auckland’s ASB Showgrounds from Wednesday 27 May and you’ll be greeted by New Zealand’s largest portable LED screen, playing an epic line up of recent releases and old classics, thanks to AA Smartfuel and Events company, Campbell+Co.

AA Smartfuel’s Drive in Cinema is set to be the biggest and best outdoor cinema experience for Kiwis to enjoy as they come out of lockdown and with 23 sessions across 10 days and films like Joker, The Notebook, Jojo Rabbit and Frozen II, there is something for everyone.

Coming in hot off the back of the move to Level 2, the question on everyone’s mind, has been what is there to do, in Level 2. After spending weeks at home, Kiwis across the country are desperate to get out, while adhering to the ‘new normal’. This is where the AA Smartfuel Drive in Cinema was born, says Vinny Sherry, Director of Campbell+Co.

‘We’re creating a fun environment where people can enjoy an afternoon movie or night out with friends and family, all while strictly following Level 2 rules. The Drive In Cinema ticks all the boxes, you can leave home and watch your favourite movie, eat delicious food, all from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle. Every step of the process is contactless and with all tickets and food and beverage purchases made online, we have contract tracing covered too.’

Where The Drive In differs from your usual cinema experience, is you won’t have to leave your car. AA Smartfuel ambassadors will show you to a pre allocated parking space, and if you’ve ordered food, it will be delivered contactless – directly to your car window.

No cinema experience would be complete without treats. The good people at New Zealand’s favourite burger restaurant, Burger Burger, have put together a delicious special menu of their famous burgers, fries, shakes and more, with Ben & Jerry’s delivering a delicious range of dessert options and other snacks available on the night.

AA Smartfuel is excited to be bringing some fun and excitement back into the community after the challenges of recent months. “There’s something special about drive-In movies, something nostalgic. AA Smartfuel’s Drive In Cinema offers Aucklanders the perfect way to get out of the house and enjoy some fun and entertainment, in a totally safe way.” Says AA Smartfuel CEO Scott Fitchett.

Tickets, are be available to purchase from www.thedrivein.nz

The Drive In Cinema

Wednesday 27th May – Saturday 6th June

ASB Showgrounds

www.thedrivein.nz

About AA Smartfuel’s Drive In Cinema

AA Smartfuel’s Drive In Cinema has been designed to align with the current Level 2 restrictions.

You will enjoy The Drive In experience from the comfort of your own vehicle.

Guests will remain in their vehicle for the duration of their experience.

Gates open 1.15 hours prior to the screening to give you time to settle in and get ready for the film.

All food and beverage ordering is done via an APP and all food will be delivered to your vehicle, on site.

If you want to order delicious food from the Burger Burger menu, please make your orders at least 24 hours prior to your session, to ensure their amazing team can deliver your meals hot and fresh to your vehicle.

Snacks and drinks will be available at any time that you are on site.

All food and beverage service will be contactless and serving staff will retain strict social distancing measures, with staff designated to different zones, ensuring each individual server interacts with fewer than 100 people at any one screening.

Bathrooms are located on site and will be monitored and cleaned regularly by the onsite team.

How do you listen to the film? Just tune your car stereo into our FM Frequency for the best quality audio experience.

Advance internet ticketing with barcode scanner verification at the gate in order to have a contactless entrance procedure. All guests will be required to pre-purchase tickets via www.thedrivein.nz

We request that all guests bring their own rubbish bags to dispose of their own rubbish at home, so that our staff will not be required to risk their health by disposing of everyone’s rubbish.

To ensure we know where every group is located, you will purchase a designated car space. This is to ensure we can contact trace everyone on site effectively if we need to.

The Drive In Cinema Schedule

Wednesday 27th May 18

5.30pm Boy

9.15pm Rocketman

Thursday 28th May

5.30pm JoJo Rabbit

9.15pm The Gentlemen

Friday 29th May

5.30pm Dirty Dancing

9.15pm Pulp Fiction

Saturday 30th May

1.00pm Dolittle

5.30pm Hustlers

9.15pm Ford vs Ferrari

Sunday 31st May

1.00pm Frozen II

5.30pm Ride Like A Girl

9.15pm A Star Is Born

Tuesday 2nd June

5.30pm The Neverending Story

9.15pm The Notebook

Wednesday 3rd June

5.30pm Judy

9.15pm IT

Thursday 4th June

5.30pm Hustlers

9.15pm Joker

Friday 5th June

5.30pm Rocketman

9.15pm The Gentlemen

Saturday 6th June

1.00pm Frozen II

5.30mpm Dirty Dancing

9.15pm A Star Is Born

