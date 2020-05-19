on Operation Quattro: Police Charge Two People With Murder

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have charged two more people as the investigation continues into the murder of Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang.

Two men, aged 28 and 33, have been charged with Murder and will be appearing this afternoon (19/05/2020) in the Waitakere District Court.

It follows the arrest of a 29-year-old man earlier this month who was charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder.

Detective Inspector John Sutton says these latest arrests are the result of a concerted effort by a dedicated team of detectives working on Operation Quattro.

“Our enquiries into Ricky Wang’s murder are ongoing and we expect that further arrests will be made over the course of the investigation.”

Police still want to hear from anyone with information about this case to call 0508 RANGIPO (0508 726 447).

Mandarin-speaking Police officers are available to speak to those who wish to talk with someone in Mandarin.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – referencing ‘Ricky Wang’.

Police are not able to make further comment as the matter is before the courts.

