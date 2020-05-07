One Million People View Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra Livestreams

Press Release – Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

Over one million people from across the world have viewed Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s (APO) recent livestream series.

The APO Encore Livestreams take place every Thursday evening at 8pm (NZST). While the orchestra has been livestreaming its concerts for many years, like many organisations, in recent weeks the APO has turned its attention to delivering online concerts and activities – including for kids – to keep people entertained, uplifted and engaged during lockdown.

After just a few weeks, the number of views for the Thursday evening Encore Livestreams clocked a million people from 44 countries and every continent

APO CEO Barbara Glaser says, “We are delighted with the interest in our online activities. While we will of course always be a company led by concert hall performances, and are all feverishly keen to get back together making music again, a wonderful surprise of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the digital explosion in the arts.

“We will be reviewing our online strategies and activities into the future as it has allowed us to engage a wider audience than ever before and also bring wider profiles to some of our musicians. In the immediate future, as we are able to move down the Levels, we’re looking to record new content with musicians – positioned safe distances from each other – in the Town Hall. We look forward to sharing that with our brilliantly engaged audiences via digial channels.”

About the APO’s online activities:

For further information and links, please visit the APO website or Facebook page.

8pm, Thursday 7 May

APO Encore Livestream: Unwrap Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto

Presented by Metlifecare

Conductor Graham Abbott

Presenter Marija Naumovska

Clarinet Paul Dean

Recorded as an educational resource, 19 June 2019

Supported by The Douglas Goodfellow Charitable Trust

8pm, Thursday 14 May

APO Encore Livestream: Aida

Presented by ICBC

Verdi Aida

Conductor Giordano Bellincampi

From The Trusts Community Foundation Opera in Concert: Verdi’s Aida

Recorded 20 July 2018

8pm, Thursday 21 May

APO Encore Livestream: Turangalîla

Messiaen Turangalîla Symphony

Conductor Stefan Asbury

Presenter Graham Abbott

Piano Joanna McGregor

Ondes Martenot Cynthia Miller

From APO & Auckland Arts Festival in collaboration with the Australian National

Academy of Music (ANAM): Messiaen’s Turangalîla

Recorded 23 March 2019

8pm, Thursday 28 May

APO Encore Livestream: Unwrap Mendelssohn’s Italian

Presented by Metlifecare

Presenter/Conductor Peter Thomas

Recorded as an educational resource, 27 June 2018

Supported by The Douglas Goodfellow Charitable Trust

APO Coffee Break:

Presented by Ivanov Consulting

Sit back, relax (with your beverage of choice) and listen to APO musicians playing a much-loved piece of music specially for you – performed in their homes and streamed into yours. And enter the weekly Coffee Break Quiz to win a month’s supply of Karajoz ground coffee.

New performances released at 10am every Tuesday morning. More info

Activities for Kids:

APO & Whoa! Guide to the O!

APO musicians are busy practising their music at home, but Custard and Buzz from Whoa! Studios want to find out more about their instruments and the orchestra.

In the latest video (released Mon 27 April) Buzz chats to Jess Hindin, Violinist & Music Director of Sistema Aotearoa, to learn all about the violin.

New video released at 10am fortnightly on a Monday morning. More info

APO Make & Do:

Meet APO musicians for a series of online musical activities designed for pre-school and primary-aged children.

In the latest video (released Mon 4 May ) APO Principal Harp Ingrid Bauer takes you through how to make your own harp using a carboard box, rubber bands and bread clips.

New video released at 10am fortnightly on a Monday morning.

