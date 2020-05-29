Comments Off on New Exec Chair For NZ Dairy Industry Awards

Rachel Short, NZDIA Executive Chair.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Executive have chosen Taranaki dairy farmer and NZDIA Alumni Rachel Short as Chair at a recent board meeting, with Paparimu 50/50 sharemilker Amber Carpenter elected as Vice-Chair.

Rachel has been an Executive member since 2016, Executive Vice-Chair since 2019 and a long-time supporter of the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

Rachel and her husband Kenneth won the Taranaki Sharemilker/Equity Farmer of the Year title in 2013 and she is currently an equity partner in two certified organic family farms plus sharemilkers on one of the properties alongside her husband.

“Being a second-generation regional winner, NZDIA has been the platform for many years to the success of our dairy farming business.”

“Through the Awards programme, entrants are given the ability to grown and learn within their dairying career,” says Rachel. “I have so much enthusiasm for the Awards programme.”

New Vice-Chair Amber Carpenter and her husband Fraser won the 2017 Auckland/Hauraki Share Farmer of the Year category.

Amber says she is thrilled to be able to help develop others and assist them in achieving their goals. “I feel very privileged to give back to a fantastic programme that has done so much for myself and my family.”

The Executive farewelled outgoing Chair Michael Woodward and executive member Brian Power and thanked them for their dedication, time and passion for the Awards over the years.

The Awards run the New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year and New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year programmes and are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partners Dairy NZ and Primary ITO.

Further information on the awards can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

