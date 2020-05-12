National MP Sets Sights On Takanini Seat

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

Agnes Loheni MP is putting herself forward as a National Party candidate selection for the newly formed Takanini electorate.

“The suburbs that make up this new electorate are ones I know well, and whose values of hard work, resilience, and family are similar to mine. I am excited to put my hand up for this new opportunity to work for the people of Takanini.”

“As a mother and business woman, I bring a range of experiences that I believe will resonate with locals and importantly provide real world experience to draw on when serving the community. I have already enjoyed talking with a wide range of locals across the many suburbs that will make up this new electorate. In listening to them, it is clear that the new electorate of Takanini is a vibrant collection of communities and views. As someone with a wide array of experiences from family to business, a daughter of migrants, and currently in parliament, I know I can work alongside these many and varied communities to ensure a strong and visible voice for the electorate.”

“With Covid-19 having an enormous impact on our families and businesses, now more than ever, electorates such as Takanini will need representatives able to actively engage with the community, support local business owners, work alongside other community leaders, and draw on their experience in order to help locals. I believe I am that person.”

Agnes Loheni entered Parliament in 2019 and is currently National’s Associate Spokesperson for Pacific Peoples and Small Business speaking regularly on these and other topics.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url