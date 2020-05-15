Name Release – Henderson Homicide

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitemata Police:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the woman who was found deceased at a Henderson address yesterday morning.

She was Angela Joy Smith, aged 49 of Auckland.

Angela’s family is understandably devastated by her death and we, along with Victim Support, are supporting them during this incredibly difficult time.

They have asked at this point that they be given space to grieve privately and do not wish to be contacted by media.

Our investigation into Angela’s death is ongoing and we are continuing two scene examinations at addresses on Great North Road and Norcross Avenue.

A post-mortem has been carried out and we are also continuing an area canvas of the wider area.

We are following lines of enquiry and speaking with a number of people in relation to this matter.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url