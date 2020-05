Comments Off on Mt Roskill Homicide: Name Release

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City Police:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the woman who was killed at an address in Mt Roskill on Friday.

She was Tania Maree Hadley, aged 47, of Auckland.

Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Tania’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

They have asked that they be left to grieve privately.

