Missing Person, Counties Manukau

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing 25-year-old woman.
Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was reported missing from an address in Papakura on Thursday.
Her vehicle — a grey Mazda Demio, registration JGJ106 — was located in the carpark at Hunua Falls yesterday.
A search and rescue team is today canvassing the area.
Elicia is described as 120cm tall, of small build with grey/blue hair.
Anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle over the last few days is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200521/6276.
