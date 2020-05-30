Louisa Wall Taking A New Direction

Press Release – Louisa Wall

29 May, 2020

The MP for Manurewa, Louisa Wall, has decided to withdraw her nomination and seek a position on the Labour Party list in order to bring to an end disagreement over the contested nomination process for the South Auckland seat.

Wall thanked her supporters in Manurewa, particularly the members of the branch and local electorate committee, the wider Labour Party members and other supporters from communities around the country.

“I’ve been truly humbled by the loyalty and passion of the people in Manurewa and I’m sorry I won’t be continuing to represent you as the proud member for Manurewa, a position in which I have served for the last 9 years,” Wall says. “I don’t want the selection process matters to become an unwelcome distraction for the Party and the Government when all of our efforts need to be on rebuilding our country and our economy.”

“I will devote my time to campaigning across the Māori electorate seats and bid for a position on the Labour Party list” said Louisa Wall.

Wall says the decision to withdraw her nomination and stand on the list would give her more time to complete work and advocate for a number of issues close to her heart, including campaigning for equity in women’s sport, women and girls’ issues generally and indigenous and LGBTIQ+ rights.

“I look forward to continuing to champion these issues with vigour on behalf of Labour in Government,” she says.

Louisa Wall has declined to make any further comment on this matter.

