on Live Music And Comedy Return, Art On The Waterfront And A New Night Market This Long Weekend

Press Release – Auckland Heart of the City

The city centre is primed to show Aucklanders a good time this Queens Birthday long weekend as they make the most of the last public holiday until spring.

After over two months without live concerts or stand-up comedy, Auckland venues are reopening with line-ups stacked with local talent. At The Tuning Fork, Urzila Carlson takes the stage on Friday and Hollie Smith gets soulful on Saturday. The Classic’s Comeback acts across the weekend include Ben Hurley, Pax Assadi, Justine Smith and Guy Williams.

The Auckland Festival of Photography presents the opportunity to combine art appreciation and a scenic urban stroll, with outdoor exhibitions in Silo Park, Queens Wharf, Freyberg Place and Aotea Square.

Food events from a Roaring 20s High Tea at the art deco Hotel De Brett to a new Auckland Night Market location on Fanshawe Street give diners the ideal palate cleanser for any lingering lockdown boredom.

Heart of the City’s Viv Beck says that along with the return of events, the city centre’s retail and hospitality businesses are back open for serving customers safely. “The diverse and vibrant restaurants, bars and shops we have here are open and really excited to be serving their regulars and visitors again. There are also plenty of accommodation options for those wanting to have a weekend away from home.”

Queens Birthday Weekend Event Highlights:

· Together Again | The Tuning Fork

o Urzila Carlson & Friends | Friday 29 May

o Hollie Smith | Saturday 30 May

· Auckland Festival of Photography | outdoor exhibitions at Silo Park, Queens Wharf, Freyberg Place and Aotea Square| Friday 29 – Sunday 31 May

· Auckland Night Markets | 115 Fanshawe Street | 5-11pm, Sunday 31 May

· The Classic ‘Comeback’ Comedy All-Stars | The Classic Comedy Club | 7.30 – 10pm, Friday 29 & Saturday 30 May

· Roaring 20’s High Tea | Hotel De Brett | 1 – 4pm, Saturday 30 & Sunday 31 May

For more information about what’s on, and where to go, along with some Queen’s Birthday weekend accommodation offers head to www.heartofthecity.co.nz

