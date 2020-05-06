Kapiti Run For Youth Goes Virtual Wraps In Recognition Of Youth Week

Press Release – Kapiti Run for Youth

“Kapiti Run for Youth is excited to be wrapping it’s 2020 virtual event and to be announcing its result during ‘Youth Week’, a nationwide festival that runs from 9 to 17 May to celebrate the talents, passion and success of young people,” says Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius. The aims of this festival align with the underlying inception of Kapiti Run for Youth back in 2011 which continues to be relevant for us today. We have closed the event with a total of $20,583 in the bank which is only $114 less than what we raised in 2019, $20,698.

Richard goes on to say, “before we went into Alert Level 4, we made a decision to quickly reposition the event to take place virtually while New Zealand was in lockdown.” We did this to encourage participation in a fun and healthy community event during a challenging and unprecedented time for all New Zealanders so we could continue to raise funds for Kapiti youth-based causes. Everyone participating was asked to do it alone or within their bubble and to walk or run in their own neighbourhood, using common sense and the 2m social distancing rule. “We are proud that our decision to go virtual has paid-off and will benefit many young people in our community”, says Richard.

“One of the main reasons we persevered with the event in this format, apart from wanting an event to go viral rather than you know what, was to provide an alternative way for people to come together as a community at a time when coming together in the traditional way was not an option for us,” says the Campaign Manager, Helene Judge. Before lockdown we managed to print and set-up more signs around Paraparaumu Beach as we asked all participants to take photos at any of these locations and to post to a pinned post on our Facebook page.

“The outcome is quite extraordinary, before lockdown we had raised around $15,000 through a business sponsorship campaign and a fundraising collection at Coastlands earlier in March. During lockdown we raised more than $5,000 which is quite remarkable and humbling,” says Helene. We had many local people and even a couple with links to Kapiti who have lived in London for the last 20 years taking part.

Our fundraising model focuses on returning as much money as we can back to the Kapiti community to those working with youth. “This means, all funds raised are split 70% to the official Fundraising Partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained towards running and promotion of the event,” says Richard.

Fundraising Partners will shortly be receiving a payment to their bank account for:

Challenge for Change ($1,900.50)

Kapiti Basketball Association ($625.87)

Kapiti College ($525.00)

Kapiti Youth Support ($8,712.20)

No 49 Squadron Air Cadets ($539.00)

Otaki College ($454.37)

Paraparaumu College ($542.57)

The Shed Project Kapiti ($590.80)

ZEAL Kapiti ($518.00)

We want to thank everyone participating whether as an individual or group along with every sponsor as every little bit counts when you are running an event like Kapiti Run for Youth. We also wish to acknowledge and thank all local business sponsors who supported everyone’s efforts to the tune of Gold @ $500, Silver @ $250 and Bronze @ $125. They are all awesome and we encourage you all to support these local businesses as we continue to navigate challenging economic times in the months ahead.

GOLD: Blair’s Auto Electrical Ltd, Entire Electrical Solutions Kapiti Coast Ltd (formerly Steve Rose Electrical), Freemasons New Zealand – Lodge Waikanae #433, G.J. Gardner Homes Kapiti / Porirua, Gold Coast Mechanical Ltd, Kapiti Learn to Swim, Kaz Deverill – One Agency Kapiti Realty, Mills Albert Ltd, Moneymax, Paraparaumu Medical Centre, Peter Jackson Plumbing, Snap Fitness Kapiti Coast and Star of India Authentic Indian Takeaway.

SILVER: allROOF Solutions Ltd, Autocrash @ Kapiti, Auto Doctor, Bens Buns, Bus Stop Café, Capital Chem-Dry, Crombie Lockwood (NZ) Ltd, Davis & Co Chartered Accountants Ltd, Delaney Mitsubishi, Fix It Roofing Ltd (Kowhai Guys), Harcourts Paraparaumu, Kapiti Kennels, Kapiti Radiators and Tyres, Kapiti Rest Home & Kena Kena Rest Home, MTF Finance Kapiti, New World Kapiti, New World Waikanae, Perfectly Balanced, Stihl Shop Kapiti, StructureIT, The Remedy Espresso Bar, Tu Ora Compass Health and Waikanae Chartered Club Inc.

BRONZE: Allan Gray Motors Ltd, Andy’s Barber Shop, CD van der Meer Builders, Deans & Associates (Kapiti) Ltd, Dutchy’s Burger Joint, Eyes On Security Ltd, Finman Services Paraparaumu Ltd, Finn’s Paekakariki, Kapiti Hearing, Kiss and Bake Up, Nikau Foundation, Passo Pizza Pasta Caffe, Pools and Spas Kapiti, Raumati Sands Resort, Reddin’s Raumati Village, Roofing Direct Ltd, Steven Lee & Associates, Time Out Project Ltd, Tracey Jones Insurance Excellence, Twincam Motorcycles, You Recruit and Vanzeal.

We cannot run Kapiti Run for Youth without other supporting event sponsors – huge thanks to: Beach FM, City Fitness, Kapiti Business Projects, Kapiti Candy Co, Kapiti Hire, Kapiti Law, Kapiti Pure Water, Kapiti News, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kapiti, 16Nine Photography and of course the founder of this event, Web Genius.

This year we were also overwhelmed with local businesses who donated prizes. Prizes have gone to individuals and groups who have raised the most or participated in the virtual event – the winners are:

1. Return flights for two to Auckland from Air Chathams: Paraparaumu Medical Practice.

2. Sports bags from City Fitness: Maria Mullane, John Granville, Rachel Medhurst, Shiree Palmer and Suzy Griffiths.

3. Mixed candy bags from the Kapiti Candy Co: Fundraising Partners’ Challenge for Change and Kapiti Basketball Association.

4. Sports drink concentrate from R-Line: Maria Mullane, John Granville, Christian Barriball, Jess O’Neill, Tim Costley, Janet Holborow, Brierly McGee, Debbie & Glen Mattingley, Doug & Jan Palmer, Mike & Ariana Davis and Geraldine Palmer.

5. Sports tops and camping lanterns from Shoe Clinic: Maria Mullane, Jess O’Neill, John Granville, Sidney Sharp-Judge and Kate Jones.

6. Box of mixed chocolates from Kapiti Chocolate Factory: Fundraising Partner No 49 Squadron Air Cadets.

7. Fish & chip vouchers from Maclean Street Fish Supply: Fundraising Partner The Shed Project Kapiti.

8. Game tickets from Kapiti Ten Pin Bowling: Fundraising Partners’ Challenge for Change, Kapiti Basketball Association, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets and The Shed Project Kapiti.

9. T-shirts from Twimcam Motorcycles: John Granville, Christian Barriball, Tim Costley and Janet Holborow.

10. Gift voucher from Paula’s Furniture & Beds: Peter Jackson Plumbing.

In wrapping 2020 we are delighted to announce the 2021 date on Sunday 21 March. Stay tuned to our website >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/ and Facebook page >> https://www.facebook.com/KapitiRunForYouth/.

#YouthWeek #LocalEvents #BuyLocal #LoveLocal #LoveKapiti #KapitiRunForYouthGoesVirtual

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url