Homicide Investigation Underway In Mt Roskill
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City Police:
Police have launched a homicide investigation after an incident at an address in May Road in Mt Roskill this morning.
Emergency services were called to the address at 7:36am and upon their arrival found a woman with critical injuries.
Despite efforts to save her, these were not successful.
Police have arrested a male who was located nearby and he is assisting Police with our enquiries.
Police have begun a scene examination and expect to be there for some time.
We will look to provide a further update later today.
