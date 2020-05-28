Grow NZ Business Awarded Microsoft Partner Status.

Press Release – Grow NZ Business

Auckland, New Zealand – Microsoft Advertising has named innovative, kiwi business advisory firm, Grow NZ Business, as one of a select group of partners to advise its growing customer base on search advertising opportunities.

Through its Microsoft Advertising Partner Programme, Microsoft will in turn enhance the expertise and offerings Grow NZ Business can provide to its clients via access to Microsoft’s training, marketing and advertising technology development.

Grow NZ Business CEO, Jamie Farmer, says, becoming a Microsoft Advertising Partner gives Grow NZ Business the potential to unlock huge untapped growth for its customers. “A large number of marketing agencies focus solely on Google or Facebook channels for digital ad solutions and, in doing so, miss major opportunities to get their clients in front of the right audiences.”

Jamie says by ensuring Grow NZ Business has access to both the number 1 and number 2 search engine advertisers, as well as other smaller providers, its digital marketing experts can select from a breadth of platforms to deliver truly bespoke plans that offer the best returns for clients. “Search advertising, which today makes up 52% of all digital advertising spend, is a core area of investment for our clients. Many NZ businesses are feeling the effects of Covid-19 and we know how important data-led decision making will be to resurrect these companies and, in turn, our economy. The more local and global insights we can offer to help our clients align to current trends and opportunities, the better.”

Jamie says his company is seeing clients achieve 25% to 50% better returns on marketing investment using Microsoft Advertising’s platform over alternative channels.

Microsoft Advertising Partner Development Director, Paul Korber says: “We are delighted to welcome Grow BZ Business as our newest partner within the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program. The Grow NZ Business provides fantastic advice, support and marketing services to a range of fantastic businesses. On behalf of Microsoft Advertising we look forward to seeing the growth they can achieve for their clients across the Microsoft search network and excited by the growth of our partnership.”

About Grow NZ Business.

Grow NZ Business is a business advisory service that helps kiwi businesses grow.

Through its trusted partner network, Grow NZ connects kiwi companies with credible, world-class solutions across all facets of business, saving business owners valuable time and money and giving them the confidence to get on with what business owners do best – growing their business.

Grow NZ’s community includes over 8,000 members and more than 40 partners ready, willing and able to support kiwi businesses.

www.growNZbusiness.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url