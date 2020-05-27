Government ‘whitewash’ Hides Migration Crisis From Public

Press Release – NZ Association for Migration and Investment

Immigration regulations newly-introduced by Government that applications from migrants trapped offshore with valid work visas need clearance through a Lead Agency (Government Dept responsible for a specific industry) are nothing but a political whitewash,” says Ms June Ranson, chair of the New Zealand Association of Migration and Investment (NZAMI).

“This is an unnecessary level of bureaucracy which is totally disorganised. Utilising the alternative approach to apply under the humanitarian category, the bar is set too high for migrants to meet the criteria.

“When the question is asked how many migrants holding valid work visas who temporarily left NZ and cannot return, figures reveal there are 40,460. A further 21,721 people holding skilled worker temporary visas who had not left their home countries. Many had resigned their jobs, sold their homes and were pending travel to NZ.

“Some of those 21,721 are skilled people that NZ employers need to train New Zealanders, but also their expertise is required to keep the business operational and develop growth. Labour Match reports have proved that no New Zealanders could undertake the required work had been obtained where necessary and this information is being ignored.”

Ms Ranson says none of this makes sense when an Australian media release says that Minister Phil Twyford has been granting entry into NZ to “a couple of hundred high-valued foreigners”.

“This has all been handled under secrecy and when digging below the surface consideration towards small business development and skilled expertise to keep NZ companies operational seems ignored.

“This surely shows a political bias when Minister Twyford can get the migrant workers into the country for his own projects yet NZ companies who have to struggle with the bureaucracy are declined.

“When it comes to the ability to cope with managed quarantine why is Auckland the main centre? We have hotels being mothballed and these hotels could be used which would help the hospitality industry survive and give more jobs to New Zealanders.

“We appear to have double standards for approvals by Government Ministers and declines for NZ businesspeople who desperately need the expertise.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url