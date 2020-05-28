Comments Off on Good Work From Waikato Police Results In Arrests

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

A man buying an icecream in Morrinsville yesterday was arrested by Police and is today appearing in court, thanks to good work from a number of officers in Waikato.

The 32-year-old Auckland gang member, along with three of his associates, is due in Hamilton District Court today on a range of charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The man, who had outstanding warrants to arrest, was recognised by Waikato Police on Bruntwood Road, Cambridge shortly after midday yesterday.

He failed to stop for Police, and a short pursuit of around 40 seconds was abandoned due to the manner of the man’s driving.

A short while later, the man was recognised by a Police officer in Morrinsville buying an icecream at a local service station.

Police soon arrested him, along with three associates, standing around another vehicle at a local Warehouse store.

A variety of drugs were also located, including methamphetamine and cannabis, as well as cash.

The man faces additional charges of driving while disqualified and failing to stop, and his reckless behaviour put people at risk.

Also appearing in court today are another 32-year-old man of Huntly, a 23-year-old woman of Auckland and a 27-year-old woman of Huntly.

“This was fantastic work by our staff,” says Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

“The harm that illicit drugs causes in our communities is devastating, and it is pleasing to be able to hold people to account and also minimise that ongoing harm.”

As part of ongoing inquiries, Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the distinctive vehicle yesterday afternoon that the man was driving in the Cambridge and Morrinsville areas – a 2016 black V8 Mercedes.

For those who are suffering from the effects of addiction, to methamphetamine and other drugs, Police would encourage you to seek help.

The recent alert level period has made illicit drugs harder to source, and for many it may be a good opportunity to assess the impact they are having on your life and those around you and make a positive change.

There are a range of services available to you, such as the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797.

For those that continue to pry on those with addiction for their own greed, and take money away from our families and communities, our message is simple – we will continue to target you and hold you to account.

