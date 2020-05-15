Comments Off on Gisborne Airport Reopening On Monday 18 May

With New Zealand now at Alert Level 2, Gisborne Airport will open its doors and welcome the first Air New Zealand flights on Monday 18 May.

“It’s great to see flights and other forms of travel starting again, reconnecting Tairāwhiti to the rest of New Zealand,” said Matt Todd, chief executive of airport operator Eastland Group.

“While flight numbers will be significantly reduced for now, this is an important step and we hope to see more flights gradually added to the schedule as demand increases. As well as enabling people to fly on business once again, or visit family and friends after a long time apart, this will also provide a boost to our local tourism industry.”

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said it was good news for the region.

“We are excited to see Air New Zealand’s first flights at Level 2 back into Gisborne on Monday. We look forward to settling back into our ‘new’ normal. I know that our hotels, shops and tourist operators will be looking forward to welcoming visitors to our piece of paradise.”

Air New Zealand will be operating flights to and from Auckland and Wellington from 18 May.

Sunair will resume direct flights to Tauranga and Hamilton from 25 May. Private charter flights will also be available from Air Gisborne and Air Napier.

New Level 2 procedures at Gisborne Airport

In line with new guidance from Government agencies, airports around New Zealand have additional measures in place to help travellers adhere to COVID-19 requirements. These include physical distancing in terminals and high standards of hygiene and cleaning.

“The emphasis is on keeping travellers, staff and our community safe,” said Mr Todd.

At Gisborne Airport:

The terminal will be open to passengers an hour before their flight departs.

All visitors must use the main car park. The temporary overflow area is now closed.

Only passengers and staff can enter the terminal.

For any passenger requiring special assistance, please talk to the staff member at the front door.

Please meet and farewell people outside the terminal.

The café will be open to serve passengers and staff only.

The seating inside the terminal, as well as the check in and baggage claim areas, will be reconfigured to comply with physical distancing requirements.

Each airline is following strict protocols around hygiene and physical distancing on flights.

Government guidelines require travellers to keep records of what travel services they use and who they come in contact with during the journey.

For regular updates on Gisborne Airport, follow their Facebook page.

