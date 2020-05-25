on Fisheries New Zealand Looking For Feedback On New Catch Limits

Fisheries New Zealand starts consultation today on proposed changes to catch limits on a range of fisheries for the new fishing year beginning 1 October.

The consultation is part of a regular cycle of catch limit reviews that take place twice each year across New Zealand’s fisheries. This time the focus is on 16 fishery groupings ranging in area from Southland to Auckland, says Fisheries New Zealand’s Director of Fisheries Management, Emma Taylor.

“Each of the proposed changes carefully considers the health of the stocks under review, based on best available information. This consultation will allow us to consider feedback from everyone who uses these fisheries so the final changes reflect the needs of the fishery and the community.

“This year, the best available information is telling us we can consider catch limit increases for most of the stocks under review. Two examples are the snapper fishery in the Nelson/Tasman area and four kingfish stocks which have seen growth in abundance.

“One fishery where there is the need for more careful management is Southland’s blue cod fishery where we are proposing catches be reduced.

“By reviewing catch limits and other management measures, we help ensure the long-term sustainability of New Zealand fisheries.

“Fisheries New Zealand will consider feedback from consultation and make recommendations to the Minister of Fisheries, Stuart Nash. Any changes will come into effect on the new fishing year, beginning on 1 October 2020.”

Consultation runs for six weeks and closes on 1 July, 2020. Go to our website to find out more about the proposals and how to have your say: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/news-and-resources/consultations/review-of-sustainability-measures-for-1-october-2020

The west coast North Island snapper fishery (SNA 8) is showing strong levels of abundance supported by updated science information. However, we consider more work is needed before recommending changes to catch limits.

In particular we want to provide time for focused engagement with tangata whenua and stakeholders on its future management, which will commence this year. We will look to review catch limits for this fishery next year, and a full scientific assessment will also be completed at that time.

Background:

Consultation is on changes to the following fisheries:

· Scampi (SCI 1– Auckland East)

· Orange roughy (ORH 3B – East Coast South Island)

· Silver warehou (SWA 3&4 – South East Coast & Chatham Rise)

· Black Cardinalfish (CDL 5 – Southland)

· Rubyfish (RBY 4 – Chatham Rise)

· Frostfish (FRO 3 & 4 – Chatham Rise; and FRO 7, 8 &-9 – West Coast South Island and West Coast North Island)

· Snapper and Red Gurnard (SNA 7 & GUR 7 – Challenger)

· Gemfish (SKI 1 & 2 – Auckland East & Central East)

· Deepwater King clam (Geoduck) (PZL 7 – Challenger)

· Kingfish (KIN 2 – Central East; KIN 3 – South East Coast, Southland & Sub-Antarctic; KIN 7 & 8 – Challenger, Auckland West & Central West)

· Blue cod (BCO 5 – Southland)

· Pōrae (POR 1 – Auckland East)

· Rig (SPO 2 – Central East)

· Sea perch (SPE 9 – Auckland West)

· South east coast multi-species (MOK 3, LEA 3, GUR 3, SPO 3)

· Stargazer (STA 7 – Challenger)

