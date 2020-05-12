Comments Off on Extended Season Bonus For Auckland/Waikato Game Bird Hunters

23 May will be opening day, marking the start of the 2020 duck season for hunters in Auckland/Waikato. But this year, the season has been extended to end on 28 June 2020.

The Duck Season for Auckland/Waikato is scheduled to be five weeks (6 weekends) rather than the previous four weeks (five weekends) this year, Auckland/Waikato Fish & Game Chief Executive Ben Wilson says.

“Game bird hunting is a national tradition and an important population management tool.

“The Auckland/Waikato Region has the highest number of Game Bird licence sales anywhere in the country.

“Game bird hunters throughout the region have been patiently waiting for this announcement, and the wait is over.

“The game bird season is an important national tradition for hunters to come together to harvest game birds for the family dinner table.

“This will allow a fair and equitable game bird season for everyone. This new date also allows hunters and retailers some time at Alert Level 2 to get a licence and get themselves set up for the new season start date.”

The closure date for the Pheasant Season is unchanged at 30 August.

Information about hunting under Covid-19 conditions can be found at: https://fishandgame.org.nz/covid-19-information.

