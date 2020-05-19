Comments Off on Eden Park Crowned ‘International Pitch Of The Year’

Press Release – Eden Park



Eden Park Turf Team

Eden Park has received recognition for its year-round efforts to create high quality cricket surfaces.

New Zealand Cricket today released its turf management awards for the 2019-20 season and named Eden Park ‘International Pitch of the Year’.

The stadium says the award illustrates endless hours that the nimble turf team spends curating the grounds.

“It’s always a highlight to be acknowledged by the industry for the effort our team puts into creating a world-class surface. Eden Park is home to so many unforgettable cricket moments watched around the globe and a personal highlight was this year’s Auckland Anniversary T20 between the BLACKCAPS and India, which also celebrated India’s Republic Day.

“Cricket has been a staple at the Park since 1903 and it’s pleasing that our turf team continues to be recognised for our commitment to the sport,” says Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner.

The decision took into account reports from the ICC and New Zealand Cricket along with surveys conducted by players associations.

Eden Park will host the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup next year and looks forward to welcoming more cricket fixtures back to the Park as events return to society.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url