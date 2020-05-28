CMC Markets And Variety Mark 14 Years Of Partnership With Gold Heart Scholarship Recipient

Press Release – CMC Markets

CMC Markets and Variety mark 14 years of partnership with announcement of 2020 Gold Heart Scholarship recipients

Leading online trading platform, CMC Markets New Zealand (CMC), is proud to celebrate its 14th year supporting Variety – the Children’s Charity, with the announcement of the 2020 Variety Gold Heart Scholarship recipients.

Six talented young Kiwis from across the country will each receive up to $5,000 of funding to help them reach their full potential in their chosen fields, including sports and the performing arts. Where applicable, scholars will also be paired with a suitable mentor to further enhance their development.

Among this year’s recipients are a number of hopeful Olympians, World Cup competitors and global performing artists. The scholarship funds will help these aspiring Kiwis overcome personal challenges and fulfil their dreams by providing assistance for coaching fees, travel or equipment expenses.

Chris Smith, General Manager of CMC Markets NZ, says it’s a real pleasure to be able to make a difference to the lives of exceptional Kiwi kids every year.

“Every year CMC Markets is honoured to partner with Variety – the Children’s Charity. Over the last 14 years, we’ve seen some inspiring success stories through the scholarship programme. This round of scholars are no different, having demonstrated extraordinary talent. We’re proud to help them reach their true potential and look forward to seeing what they achieve in their chosen fields,” says Smith.

As a founding sponsor of the scholarship programme, CMC Markets has donated over $371,000, giving over 100 Kiwi kids who might not have had the means otherwise, an opportunity to follow their goals and ambitions.

Variety – the Children’s Charity’s President, Richard Spilg, says support from CMC Markets makes the Gold Heart Scholars programme possible.

“Every kid deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams, regardless of their background or circumstance. We’re incredibly grateful for CMC Markets’ continued support in helping young Kiwis reach for the stars and achieve their ambitions, especially during these particularly difficult times. This year, they are supporting six of the 20 exceedingly talented Gold Heart Scholars.

“Now that sports and other activities are starting to resume – it couldn’t be a better time to celebrate our talented young Kiwis, acknowledging some of the hardships they have had to face to follow their goals,” adds Spilg.

Any New Zealand resident or citizen under the age of 18 is welcome to apply for the Variety Gold Heart Scholarship programme, and typically, funds can be used to assist with the payment of tuition fees, personal development, coaching, purchasing training equipment, accommodation or travel costs associated with their chosen field.

The list of 2020 Variety Gold Heart Scholarship recipients supported by CMC Markets is as follows – or you can read more about the scholarship winners here:

Verity Howells, 17, Hamilton – a previous Gold Heart Scholarship recipient, Verity has been selected for a third year for her continued success in the performing arts. In 2019, Verity travelled to the USA for the World Championships of Performing Arts in Hollywood and won 12 medals in singing, acting, and modelling. In addition to performing and producing her own music, she hopes to one day set up a charity for children and young women who experience abuse.

This year’s funds will go towards vocal training, and also enable her to be personally mentored in Las Vegas by international vocal coach Romeo Johnson, who said he has ‘found a very special and awesome talent in Verity’. Until travel is possible, Verity will be undertaking lessons with Romeo via video call.

Percy Maka, 14, Auckland – a previous Gold Heart Scholarship recipient and Lynfield College student, Percy has been selected for the third year in a row for dedication and commitment to shot put and discus. Percy is a former two-time Youth World Discus Record Holder for the 11 and 12-year-old age groups. He currently holds discus and shot put records for his age group for Counties Manukau and Auckland. Despite a rigorous training schedule, Percy still manages to volunteer his time at the club.

His scholarship will be used for equipment, club fees, chiropractor and both local and international competitions. In the coming year, he aims to compete in a number of competitions, including the Athletics Australia Junior Championships in March 2021 and North Island Championships in April 2021.

His siblings Rina and Troy are also Gold Heart Scholar recipients for 2020 in shot put and discus. This marks the first time three siblings have been awarded a Gold Heart Scholarship in the same year.

Rina Maka, 14, Auckland – Lynfield College student Rina has been selected for her passion and positive attitude towards shot put and discus. She holds multiple records at Athletics Auckland for discus, and was the only student at her intermediate school to have broken both the Year 7 and 8 records in shot put. Rina is a great role model and teaches the younger members of her club the basics of athletics events.

Her scholarship will be used for equipment, club fees and chiropractor fees. Alongside her brothers Percy and Troy, she aims to compete at the Auckland Athletics Championships and the North Island Championships next year.

Troy Maka, 12, Auckland – a previous Gold Heart Scholarship recipient and Blockhouse Bay Intermediate student, Troy has been reselected for his natural talent in shot put and discus.

Troy is currently the Youth World Record Discus holder for 11-year-olds and the Athletics Auckland Record Holder in discus for ages 10 and 11. In 2018, he won the Arahoe Primary School Sportsman award.

This year’s funding will be used to cover the cost of training gear, equipment, and club fees. Early next year, he aims to compete in the Auckland Athletics Championships, alongside siblings Percy and Rina.

Hannah Walpole, 16, Tauranga – a previous Gold Heart Scholarship recipient and Otumoetai College student, Hannah has been selected again for her determination and talent in tennis. Last year, she was the champion at the Under 16 Western Bay of Plenty Residential tournament, and also represented Waikato-Bays as a member of the Under 16 team at the Junior National Teams event. Aside from training hard and volunteer coaching young tennis players, Hannah also excels academically.

Her scholarship will go towards squad training, individual coaching and competition costs. Hannah’s goal is to study in the United States on a tennis or academic scholarship, potentially in the field of medical science.

Laci Iro, 17, Auckland – a previous Gold Heart Scholarship recipient and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Mangere student, Laci has been selected for the third time in a row for her excellent achievements in tag rugby, netball and rugby league. Earlier this year, her team placed second overall in the Under 21 Senior National Tag rugby competition. She also represented the Cook Islands in the Under 21 Women’s team at the 2019 Senior Oceania Rugby Tag Nationals.

Her scholarship will be used for equipment, training gear, competition fees and travel costs for tournaments, with a goal of becoming a Silver Fern or Kiwi Fern.

