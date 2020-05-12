Comments Off on Change In Fire Seasons For Auckland Region

The fire seasons for the Auckland mainland and the populated Hauraki Gulf Islands are changing. Auckland is changing to an open season, while the populated Hauraki Gulf Islands are going into a restricted season.

These changes are effective from 8 am Wednesday 13 May.

An open fire season means you don’t need a permit to light an outdoor fire. A restricted season means you need to apply for a permit before being able to light a fire outside. Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to find out more.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand asks anyone who obtains a fire lighting permit on both the populated Hauraki Gulf Islands and in the Auckland mainland to continue to show extreme care when and if they light a fire.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Thomas Harre says during these extraordinary times people should think about whether lighting an open-air fire is necessary.

“We understand Auckland may have built up a lot of burnable material over the last seven weeks, but we ask Aucklanders not to burn now but check whether there are alternative options for disposal.

“In COVID-19 Alert Level 2, refuse stations are likely to be open.”

Mr Harre also recommends people who must light a fire inform their neighbours about it where possible, to avoid unnecessary callouts.

In summary: the Auckland mainland (within the Auckland Council boundaries) is moving to an open fire season. The populated Hauraki Gulf Islands are moving into a restricted season (Great Barrier, Waiheke, Kawau, Ponui and Rakino.) The conservation islands remain in a total fire ban.

To apply for a fire permit or information on fire safety and tips for the safe lighting of fires, visit www.checkitsalright.nz and follow Auckland Rural Fire on Facebook and Instagram.

