BNZ Strengthens Regional Support With 17 New Head Of Region Roles

Press Release – BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced 17 new Heads of Region roles to support communities around the country and strengthen its regional presence.

The 17 new heads are bankers with decades of experience. 14 were appointed internally with three external candidates successful in gaining leadership roles.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, “It’s a challenging time to take the reins, but banking doesn’t stop. We’re an essential service and it has never been more important to be close to our communities and support our customers in need.

“Right now our 17 regional heads will be focused on making sure we are doing everything we can to support our customers through the impacts of COVID-19. Beyond that, they will strengthen BNZ’s regional presence and build closer relationships with the communities we serve,” he says.

Carter says the Head of Regions will be responsible for BNZ consumer and business banking teams across their region and ensure customers are well supported and receive a seamless customer experience across all BNZ channels.

Carter says the announcement brings to an end an exhaustive nationwide search although the bank considered delaying the announcement due to COVID-19.

He says, “We considered putting the appointments on hold until after level 4 and level 3 were over, but we spoke to our new Heads of Region and they wanted to get cracking.

“Most of our Heads of Region are already known in their area and right in the thick of it, supporting our customers through this. They wanted the appointments made so they can focus on ensuring our teams are getting help to those customers who need it most,” he says.

Carter said BNZers across the country are working at a furious pace to deliver support measures to customers and the new Heads of Region will see the bank and its people at our best.

“Our new Heads of Region are taking these positions at a time when BNZ is working hard to support hundreds of thousands of customers who are facing uncertain times.

“They are leading teams who are working hard to support our customers and helping make sure the communities we serve can emerge from COVID-19 in a good position,” says Carter.

The new regions and their heads are:

BNZ Regional Heads Region Alistair Miller Northland Jane Brice Auckland Counties Jo Durcan Auckland East Brandon Jackson Auckland Central Lisa McShane Auckland West Jason Lewthwaite Auckland North Harbour Graeme Geurts Waikato Lachie McKenzie Bay of Plenty Ilesha Schiphorst Central Plateau Tony Douglas East Coast Christine Jones Manawatu/Wairarapa Marcus McLeod Taranaki/Whanganui Gary Ward Wellington Katia Addison Chch Central Alina Barota Canterbury Regions and West Coast Jason Forbes Otago/Southland Jenna Broadhurst Top of the South Island

