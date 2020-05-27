Award-Winning Auckland Tour Operator Launches Domestic Tour Programme

Press Release – Bush And Beach

One of New Zealand’s longest-running eco-tour companies, Bush and Beach, has launched an exciting range of day trips from Auckland for the domestic traveller. Branded ‘kiwis guiding kiwis’, the destinations include Kumeu Wine Country, Piha Beach and surrounding rainforest, the Coromandel, a craft beer tour of Auckland and an exciting new combo tour to Hobbiton and the Good George Brewery in Hamilton.

Co-owner of the CarboNZero-rated tour operator, Ben Thornton, says, “For 36 years we have been sharing Auckland’s best kept secrets with our international visitors. As Kiwis cannot travel overseas for the foreseeable future, now is the time to explore our own backyard and support local businesses. This is the perfect opportunity for locals to sit back, relax and let the professionals do the driving and story-telling.”

Thornton goes on to say, “There is a common belief that domestic tours are too expensive for Kiwis. We have simplified our tours so that they offer even greater value for money and I am sure that they will be well received by both locals and New Zealanders visiting Auckland from elsewhere.”

Of particular note is the new ‘Hobbiton and Hops Journey‘ day trip from Auckland, which combines the Hobbiton Movie Set and a brewery tour of Good George in Hamilton who brew the beer for Hobbiton. Following the brewery tour, clients will be treated to a light meal and beer before a leisurely drive back to Auckland. Thornton say, “Being an ex-Hamiltonian, I am delighted to be able to join forces with two iconic Waikato brands and create the perfect day trip from Auckland.”

As well as being able to book directly on our website we have included the option to buy the trips as a gift voucher for people wanting to treat others coming out of lockdown.

Bush and Beach also welcomes booking inquiries from the Trade for these new domestic tours.

