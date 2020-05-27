Announcing X3 Studios: New Zealand’s Newest, Largest & Most Flexible Studio Spaces

Press Release – Xytech Group

New Zealand’s screen sector is set to take another leap forward with the opening of X3 Studios, the country’s newest large studio complex.

Situated only 30 minutes’ drive south of Auckland’s city centre, X3 Studios are the most flexible turnkey studios in New Zealand and have been specifically designed for large scale ‘build the world’ productions. The studio complex comprises more than 11,725m2 (126,200 sq/ft) of clear span high-stud studio and flexible production space offering multiple configurations of up to four studios, including the X3 Mega Stage – the largest clear span mega stage in the Southern Hemisphere.

X3 Studios was developed by Xytech Studio Management Co, part of the Kiwi-owned technology company Xytech Group.

Xytech’s owner, Stephen Pryor, says the new studio complex is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the local screen sector, “New Zealand is internationally renowned as a production location – we have terrific screen production incentives that make us an attractive destination for international studios, not to mention some of the best crews and views in the world. However, as the country has become a more popular destination for large scale film and television projects, we’ve almost become a victim of our own success and the lack of local studio infrastructure has been a hindrance to increasing New Zealand’s capacity as a screen production location.”

“Xytech is thrilled that our investment in X3 Studios will contribute the growing health of our local screen sector by attracting more of those big international productions, creating hundreds of local jobs and, in turn, giving a boost to the New Zealand economy.”

Veteran producer Rob Tapert (Ash vs Evil Dead, Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess, Hercules) says: “I’ve known for many years what a gem of a shooting location Auckland is but insufficient studio space and backlots have been an ongoing issue for New Zealand. It’s great to see the team at Xytech stepping up to the plate with this world class studio complex.”

X3 Studios are located on a secure, 2.4 hectare site with easy access to coastal, forest and rural scenic wilderness. Xytech Studio Management Co. expects the first production on site in coming months and is now accepting enquiries from interested parties: www.x3studios.co.nz

